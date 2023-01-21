Broadhurst wary of wounded animal Walsh

There is nothing more dangerous than a wounded animal – and that’s exactly what Amy Broadurst believes she is faced with on National Elites final night.

The World, European and Commonwealth gold medal winner has moved up the scales in a bid to realise her Olympic Dream and enters the latest installment of the National Elite Championships at 66kg.

The Louth native had to defeat reigning champion and International operator Kaci Rock to reach the final and faces another extremely tough test in tonight’s decider.

If ‘Baby Canelo’ is to be crowned Irish champion for the 20th time she will have to defeat Gráinne Walsh at the home of Irish boxing on Saturday night.

Walsh is a two-time Elite Champ who was a Toyko Olympic hopeful only for injury to curtail her progress. The Offaly talent, who won bronze at the European Championships and European Games, is back now and according to Broadhurst more determined than ever.

As a result, the Dundalk fighter knows she is in for a fight of real note.

“Grainne is another tough person and she’s been through a tough journey with injury after injury,” Broadhurst told Irish-boxing.com.

“She is going to be out gunning for it. No doubt she will be a tough fight but we’ll sit down during the week and work out how we will approach the fight and go from there.”

Despite the fact the Spartacus fighter in the semi-finals last weekend is more accustomed to the weight class, Broadhurst by virtue of her sensational form is deemed favourite going into the clash.

That favourite tag is something Broadhurst now believes she has to get used to and she admits she has noticed an increased degree of focus on her of late.

“There is more pressure on me than usual. I am home, all eyes are on me, and that’s something I’ve had to deal with. I’ve dealt with it so far. It’s tough, 2022 is going to be so hard to top but if I make the Olympics and if I do well at the European Games and the Worlds it can only get better.”

Commenting on her win over Rock, the Olympic hopeful said: “The first two rounds were fine but in the third round my legs went tired. But you are always going to be like that in the first fight. It was a high-paced fight, it wasn’t tippy tappy move move, so both of us were wrecked. It was a brilliant fight and fair play to Kaci, Kaci is a tough nut.

“In my head, I won every round and comfortable enough as well but I have to watch it back and she I’m delusional or if that’s the case.”