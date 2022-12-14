Broadhurst tops the pile as Ireland’s sensational year reflected in IBA rankings

Amy Broadhurst finished the year top of the pile.

Irish amateurs sensational 2022 was reflected in the end of year International Boxing Association rankings.

Eight Irish fighters, two male and six female, are ranked in the top 10 of their respective weights with a further five, three female and one male, are in the top 20.

Broadhurst, who won European, World and Commonwealth gold in a brilliant year is Ireland’s highest ranked Irish fighter sitting #1 in the light welterweight rankings.

Even more impressive the 67kg category isn’t the Louth stars preferred weight, but unfortunately the weight class isn’t an Olympic weight.

Reigning Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, who won European gold this year, is #2 in the lightweight standings behind Olympic final rival Beatrix Ferreira, who has recently turned over with Matchroom and under Brian Peters management.

Harrington’s absence through injury from the World championships in Istanbul gave the Brazilian the chance to replace her at the top of the rankings.

European bronze medal winner and Commonwealth champion Michaela Walsh is ranked fourth in the featherweight standings,

There are two Irish fighters in the top 20 of the light middleweight rankings with World champion Lisa O’Rourke third while Tina Desmond, who won a silver medal at the European championship, is ranked 11th.

Double European champion, Aoife O’Rourke is ranked sixth at middleweight while light flyweight Caitlin Fryers is ranked eight in her division after winning a European and Commonwealth medal in 2022.

Minimum weight star Shannon Sweeney and a resurgent flyweight Carly McNaul are 14th and 13th in their respective weights.

The top ranked male boxer is Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh at seventh at welterweight. The fact he missed both the World and European championships had an impact.

European middleweight champion, Gabriel Dossen, is ranked tenth, while breakout star and European silver medallist Dylan Eagleson is the 11th in the bantamweight standings as is Keylan Cassidy in the light heavyweight division.

Ireland are ranked sixth in the country rankings.