British Title Eliminator Change for Lewis Crocker

Chris Kongo [13(7)-1] has withdrawn from a BBBofC-ordered British welterweight title eliminator with Lewis Crocker [14(8)-0].

The British Boxing Board of Control had ordered the English fighter to face the Belfast man in a ‘final eliminator’ in their July circular, giving parties until July 13 to reach an agreement.

However, having defeated Sebastian Formella to win the WBC International silver title it appears ‘2Slick’ has elected to go another route and steer clear of puncher Crocker. The board confirmed as much in their July circular stating: “Chris Kongo withdrew from the final eliminator contest.”

‘The Croc’ has found it difficult to get that breakthrough moment, mainly due to the fact the knockout lover is extremely high risk and low reward, so there was huge excitement when he was handed a clear path to the title.

However, Kongo’s pull-out muddies the waters somewhat. It could be Crocker is now next in line for the winner of the mandated clash between champion Ekow Essuman and Samuel Antwi or he may have to defeat the winner of Harry Scarf and Liam Taylor, who fight in an eliminator later this year.

Either way, he will first have to win on August 6 when he fights against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the Return of the Mick card.

The SSE Arena hosted fight will be the Belfast first with Michael Conlan and Kurt Walker’s trainer Adam Booth in his corner and his first fight this year.