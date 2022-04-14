Features Headline News News 

Bring your kid to work day – Eric Donovan spars son ahead of Belfast fight return

Jonny Stapleton ,

Bring your kid to work day is a bit different for the Donovans.

Jack Donovan got a real taste for how his father goes about his business this week.

The son of Irish featherweight champion Eric Donovan shared the sparring ring with his Dad and had to worry about punishment beyond being sent to his room. Overreach, drop his hands and his father would penalize and make him pay!

The Kildare fighter, who tops a May 14 Redemption Bill in Belfast, revealed he moved around with his eldest son at the Celtic Warriors Gym yesterday.

The pro boxer was giving away size but wasn’t going to give away ground despite the family ties.

Speaking online Donovan said: “From looking up to me to looking down on me. Never thought I’d end up sparring with my own son Jack one day. Granted he’s got a bit of height on me now and a few lbs too, but he handled himself very well.”

Family sparring is nothing new. In fact, sibling spars are said to be some of the best action you’ll ever see. Fathers sparring sons is rarer but has been done, although it’s usually a retired fighter testing if a son with fight ambitions has what it takes. In this case, it’s an active fighter sparring his son as he prepares to fight.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

