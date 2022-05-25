Headline News Latest News Podcast 

Brilliant Dossen Bamboozles Bulgarian and Secures Quarters Spot

Gabriel Dossen bamboozled a Bulgarian to close in on a European Championship medal this afternoon.

The Galway fighter produced an elite-level performance in the elite continental tournament to become the first of the team to win two fights in Armenia.

The middleweight was a class above the No. 4 seed, Mofid Rami Kiwan of Bulgaria, and eased his way into the quarter finals.

Dossen will now box for a European Championship medal on Friday afternoon.

The Connaught talent joins Ricky Nesbitt and Sean Mari in Friday’s quarters.

The Olympic Galway fighter quickly found his range and had the distance perfectly judged within 30 seconds. He was making his opponent miss and fall short before making him pay in a brilliant opening.

By the second the Bulgarian appeared nervous to let his hands go because every missed shot was answered by stinging Dossen blows.

Two up across the board going into the last the Irish southpaw had the luxury of just avoiding disaster to progress. However, he didn’t opt for the safety-first approach. It was clear the Galway fighter was enjoying himself in the ring and although he held his hands a little higher in part he still looked to score and land.

Both Irish boxers contesting in the evening session are in Ring A. Team Captain, featherweight Adam Hession, is seeded No. 4 for the tournament, and takes on Vasile Usturoi in the first bout of the session. Lightweight JP Hale is in action in bout 4, against No. 3 seed, Finland’s Arslan Khataev.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:
Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy

Jonny Stapleton

