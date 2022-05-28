Brett McGinty Dominates – Liam Walsh Draws

There were mixed fortunes for the Irish fighting in Doncaster tonight.

Brett McGinty had his hand raised for the fifth time since turning over on a VIP Boxing card, while Liam Walsh had to settle for a draw in his fourth pro outing on the same bill.

Donegal middleweight McGinty shut out Liverpool based Lithuanian Genadij Krajevski over four rounds at the Doncaster Racecourse.

The Ricky Hatton trained prospect tested the journeyman’s noted durability to the max, dishing out serious punishment for four rounds.

However, the teak-tough ‘Baltic Bomber’ hung on in there showing the type of guts he is renowned for to make the final bell.

If the bout would have played out over six, rather than four. as initially expected, the Oafleaf BC graduate may have managed to secure a second inside the distance win but as it was had to settle for a 40-36 points victory.

Kerry’s Walsh looked on course for a points win when he won the first two rounds of his four-rounder against busy Russian Vasif Mamedov However the journeyman decided to test the teen’s resolve in the final two rounds and put Walsh under pressure.

As a result, the more experienced operator claimed the final two stanzas and Walsh had to settle for a 38-38 draw.

It’s not the ideal result for the Munster man but experienced coach Tony Davitt will most likely be happy he managed to learn such a lesson so early on and without losing.

McGinty’s win see’s him improve to 5-0 with one stoppage, while Walsh’s record now reads 3-0-1.