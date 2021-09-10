Brett McGinty Doesn’t Want To Revisit ‘Weird’ Debut Experience

By Chris McNulty in Birmingham

Brett McGinty’s debut last December was all sorts of strange and it’s not an experience the Donegal middleweight wants to experience again.

McGinty [2(0)-0] made a long-awaited entry – delayed due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic – into the paid ranks with a tough six-round win over Jan Ardon.

A meeting with the dangerous Czech presented some difficulty for McGinty on his pro bow. After 21 months of inactivity, McGinty jumped at the chance to fight Ardon, a late replacement who was almost a stone heavier.

The courageous McGinty claimed a 59-56 points win.

It’s a night that will stand to the St Johnston man – even if the eerie surroundings of the Redditch arena are something few have gone though.

The silence was punctured only by the instructions from the corners – and the commentary of Richie Woodhall and George Groves.

McGinty said: “It was so weird. My debut felt like a sparring session. I was in the ring and could hear them commenting.

“A good thing was that you could hear the instructions so clearly from the corner, but I remember thinking: ‘That’s George and Richie commentating’.

“I don’t know exactly what they were saying, but I could hear the voices. It was a very weird experience and it’s not something I’d want to experience again.”

McGinty has had a late change of opponent and will now face Teodor Nikolov at the Coventry Skydome on Friday night. The 26-year-old Bulgarian [5(1)-40(8)-4] and has also competed as a mixed martial artist [11(3)-2(2)].

Originally, McGinty was slated to face Lukas Ulys.

McGinty is looking only at himself as he gears up for their clash on Mick Hennessy’s card, which is to be televised on Channel 5.

Former Oakleaf ABC puncher McGinty said: “I don’t know much about the opponent – and I don’t want to. I just want to be ready myself. I will be ready.

“If he’s a world champion or a journeyman, I can’t be complacent. In the blink of an eye in this sport, you can be flat on your back. I’ll respect the opponent, whoever he is, but when I get in there, the aim is the same.

“I’ve learned not to think about the opponent too much until he’s standing across from me on the scales.

“The last couple of times, my opponent changed two or three times. It’s more about me now – making sure that I’m ready. Whoever is standing in front of me when I get in the ring, I’ll be ready.”