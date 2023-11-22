BREAKING Underage standout Jim Donovan turns pro

Jim Donovan has ditched the vest and decided to go pro.

The 19-year-old will follow in the footsteps of cousins Paddy and Edward Donovan and will begin a paid career early next year.

Like his boxing family members, the Limerick talent was a standout underage amateur, winning European Youth and Schoolboy medals as well as an abundance of Irish titles.

He was expected to feature at the adult Elite level over the coming years, but, again like his cousins, the southpaw will go pro before really exploring a senior amateur career.

Donovan, who has shadowed ‘Real Deal’ Paddy Donovan in his camp for this weekend’s Danny Ball bout, has made no secret desire to turn over. The teen has always been drawn to the spotlight aswell as the glitz and glam around the paid ranks but his Uncle Martin ‘Gugu’ Donovan, the Andy Lee trained Paddy Donovan and ‘The Dominator’ were all keen for him to remain amateur for the time being.

It appears he has talked them around, as speaking to Irish-boxing.com he revealed he was he has turned pro and could debut as early as January.

“I’ll be turning pro in the next couple of weeks,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“I feel like I’ve done enough in the amateurs World medalist, European Champion, European medal winner, 10 times National Champion. I think it’s time for me to step into these bright lights.”

Pushed on who he may sign with Donovan smiled ‘I’ve no information on that.’

Donovan has shadowed Paddy Donovan since the Matchroom fighter turned pro, meaning he has been in around former middleweight champion of the world Andy Lee, which in turn suggests he may work with the respected figure in the pro game!