Boxing Theme Slot Game You Must Try

The slot game arena is getting competitive by the day, and reputable gaming providers aren’t sitting back while taking it easy. To entice players and retain existing ones, slot providers have developed ingenious ways to amp players’ experience.

A good example is slots drawing inspiration from blockbuster movies, music genres and sports. There are different kinds of sports-themed influenced slots, and one of the iconic sports having a place in players’ selection is boxing.

Boxing and slot games share a unique trait—adrenaline surge, with boxing exciting you when you’re rooting for your favourite fighter and spinning the reels as you wait for that winning combo. Besides gaming experience, players also expect quick deposits and withdrawals of funds between their casino and bank accounts.

Luckily, the Casino Euro review from Blik gives information on the variety of games on offer and the options to consider when transferring funds. You can even start playing your boxing-themed slot using a Blik deposit bonus.

Fisticuffs Boxing Slot

Before the popularity of boxing globally, an amateur boxing match took place as a brawl between two people until either of them went down or time elapsed. And courtesy of the exciting fight, NetEnt pays tribute by presenting an intuitive game bearing the vintage title Fisticuffs.

Fisticuffs, a fantastic colour-themed slot, has a 5×3 reel layout with ten paylines and thanks to the HTML5 technology, you can play Fisticuffs on both desktop and mobile devices. The slot’s two wild symbols immediately capture your attention—the Straight Wild and Diagonal Wild.

The Straight Wild is a boxer with a hat, while the Diagonal Wild features a fighter with a moustache and when the two boxers clash expect a re-spin with additional features.

Also, Fisticuffs comes with a modest RTP of 96.7% and minimum and maximum coin size of 0.01 to 1, and if lady luck knocks, you stand a chance of winning the elusive jackpot available.