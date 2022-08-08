Boxing on the Box – TG4 to broadcast Eric Donovan’s EU title fight

Eric Donovan [15(8)-2(2)] brings big-time boxing back to the box.

TG 4 will broadcast the Kildare fighters EU EBU EU featherweight title fight with Khalil El Hadri [13(7)-1(0)] on September 24.

Mark Dunlop of MHD Promotions confirmed as much this afternoon, revealing the Irish language station will broadcast the eagerly anticipated continental clash as well as a fight for former European Champion Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-3(1)] next month.

The eagerly anticipated headline act and the co-feature and six undercard will be broadcast on free-to-air terrestrial tv via TG4 from the Europa Hotel.

A statement released by MHD today read as follows:

“MHD Promotions & Bet McLean in association with BearingPoint are delighted to announce our latest event – Eric Dononvan (Athy, Ireland) v Khalil El Hadri (Paris,France) who face each other for the coveted EU Super Featherweight Championship on Saturday 24th September 2022. Eric Donovan has become one of Irelands most successful boxers in recent years having been a highly decorated amateur on the world stage Eric has came out of retirement in 2016 to pursue a lifetime goal of winning a World or European title as a professional, his

journey thus far has seen him collect the Boxing Union of Ireland – Celtic Title & Irish Titles propelling him on to the European stage where his record stands at 15-2, the two losses coming against World top ten ranked fighters Zelpha Barrett and double Olympic Champion Robeisy Ramirez. Khalil El Hadri comes to the table with a respectable 13-1 record having won the French national title along the way. This our fourth event of 2022 will once again be staged at the prestigious Europa Hotel which has now become home to regular professional boxing on the Island of Ireland, being located in Belfast City Centre it is accessible to all major transport links. We are proud to also announce that this event will be broadcast live on free-to-air television on TG4. Dornalaíocht Bheo will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill, he will be joined by a panel of expert analysts and commentators on the night. The programme will be produced by Waterford based production company Nemeton TV. All of TG4’s coverage will be available to audiences globally on the TG4 Player at www.tg4.ie/beo and on the TG4 Mobile and Smart TV App. Spórt TG4 will also have exclusive behind the scenes action from the event across its social media channels. Chief Support and fan favourite Tommy McCarthy the former European & WBC International Cruiserweight Champion will return to Belfast for the first time in over three years as he continues his quest to become World Champion and will take part in an exciting contest on the show which will feature some exciting Irish talent to be announced.”

Tommy McCarthy also fights Live on TG4

The Athy BC graduate topped the last pro bill aired on national tv in Ireland when he beat Stephen McAfee to claim the Irish featherweight title live on TG4 in March of 2019. They have seen value in the sport in recent years, airing National Elite Finals Night as well as Last Man Standing.

Securing TV is massive for MHD, Donovan, and Irish boxing in general, but it’s a huge fight regardless of whose cameras capture it. European Championship medal winner, Donovan has always been open about wanting to win a legitimate pro-European title and gets the chance in September.

The EU title is not to be missed up with the EBU European title, McCarthy became only the 15th man to win last year but is prestigious in its own right. It’s also a gateway strap to that famous blue belt. The likes of Paulie Hyland and Andy Murray have used it to secure shots at the European title.

Dunlop stable will all be hopeful of appearing on the bill, which could mean noteworthy fights for the likes of Owen O’Neill, Colm Murphy, Ruadhan Farrell and new signings Eddie Treacy and Owen Duffy.