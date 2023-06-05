Boxing Classes for Girls – Benefit or Harm?

For a long time now, girls or women in boxing are not at all a curiosity, and it is increasingly gaining popularity among the fair sex because it has certain advantages that will be useful not only to men, but also to women, since it is a sport, and sport is useful to any gender.

Sport helps not only to keep your body in good shape but also gives an incredibly useful relief to your nervous system. If you are also tired but do not plan to attend boxing lessons yet, then you can relax and have fun at home by visiting TonyBet Casino.

So What Exactly Is the Benefit of Boxing for Girls?

Health

For sports, a regular medical examination is necessary, as it allows you to monitor your health, eat right so that the body receives the necessary vitamins and trace elements, begin to develop muscles, and the body work better.

Weight Loss

Many girls follow the figure, wanting to always stay in an attractive shape. And in this case, boxing is an obvious benefit for women. A person is constantly on the move, which means that he burns a large number of calories, allowing him to lose excess weight.

Improving Physical Fitness

What does it include? Increased strength, endurance, and improved coordination of movements. The body begins to carry various loads easier, there is additional energy and a desire to move forward and improve its performance.

Self-defense

The acquisition of well–developed self-defense skills is a big plus for life, because being able to defend yourself is the key to preserving physical and mental health, and sometimes even life, although, fortunately, we live in quite a prosperous time.

Self-Esteem Enhancement

Martial arts classes strengthen the strength of the spirit, and the long-awaited confidence comes to replace the shackling constraint, which is sometimes difficult to overcome.

Emotional Release

Nowadays stress is a significant factor in a person’s life. But a girl engaged in martial arts switches and forgets about the problems, because tension, fatigue, and irritation fade into the background. The negative disappears, as if it did not exist, allowing you to mentally relax.

By the way, those who believe that boxing turns a woman into a terminator and seriously undermines reproductive function are deeply mistaken. On the contrary, active classes keep all body systems in good shape.

Contraindications for Boxing

Among them:

any visual impairment,

problems with the heart and blood vessels,

respiratory diseases and

musculoskeletal system,

old untreated injuries.

In this case, it is better not to take risks and choose a more peaceful type of physical activity. If there is the slightest doubt about the state of health, it is better to consult a doctor and get his approval. Boxing is contraindicated if you are pregnant.

First of all, you will need to tighten up your physical fitness. Boxing classes begin with a warm-up, which will have to sweat a lot. Most often it includes intense jumping rope, a series of warm-up exercises in the process of moving in a circle, and stretching exercises. And it would also be nice to work with your feet on a treadmill.

Is Boxing as Traumatic as Many People Think?

As for injuries in boxing, it is somewhat exaggerated if you follow the instructions of the coach and do not get distracted during classes. Serious injuries are more common in professional boxing than in amateur boxing. Even a treadmill with an inept approach can cause much more harm. With regular classes, a reasonable and moderate approach to business, and the implementation of certain rules, serious injuries can be avoided.