Boxers on the Box – Lisa O’Rourke and Amy Broadhurst to appear on Specail Late Late

It’s not quite boxing on the box but it’s still positive to see two of our pugilists on Friday night TV.

World Champions Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will appear on a special edition of the Late Late Show tomorrow.

The iconic Irish talk show is celebrating its 60th birthday this Friday night and have invited some of Ireland’s favourite stars to the party.

Among them will be Broadhurst and O’Rourke who became only Ireland’s fourth and fifth amateur world champions with lightweight and light middleweight gold medal wins in Istanbul last week.

Host Ryan Tubridy will also be joined by Oscar-nominated Irish actress Jessie Buckley and singer-songwriter Bernard Butler, who have teamed up to make an album as well as Mario Rosenstock who will be channeling his inner Christy Moore with a song celebrating the Late Late’s birthday.

TikTok star Miriam Mullins, Rachael Diyaolu, Catherine Corless, Rosanna Davison, Aslan, Charlie and Claire Bird will also be on the show.

Irish fight followers will bemoan the fact RTE didn’t air the talented pairs finals but are happy to bask in the success after the event, and rightfully so.

However, a Late Late appearance remains big for both, works massive for the profiles and will help hugely in terms of securing sponsorship going into a fresh Olympic cycle.