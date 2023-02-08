Boston bill topper – Thomas O’Toole to main event on Paddys Day

Thomas O’Toole[5(3)-0] is set to become a St Patrick’s Day headline act.

The Connemara light heavyweight will top a bill for the first time as he returns stateside next month.

‘The Kid’ fights at the Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester, Boston on March 17 and will main event the Vertex Promotions bill.

The 25-year-old stepped up against Joe Jones at the same venue in November and outpointed the big punching American. He faces Marcelo Ruben Molina [23(19)-21(18)-1] on St Patrick’s a fighter who either knocks you out or gets knocked out, O’Toole will certainly fancy his chances of an inside-the-distance win.

Interestingly enough, O’Toole’s former amateur rival, Tommy Hyde [2(2)-0] fights on the same card against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent. The fight will be Hyde’s third since he debuted late last year.