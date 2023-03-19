‘Bosh Let’s Have It’ – Maisey Rose Courtney open to Kate Radomska fight

‘Lets have it’ that was Maisey Rose Courtney [2-0] response to Kate Radomska [3-1] round about call out.

Irish-boxing.com revealed last week that the pair had agreed to trade leather, Radomska proposing a fight on the Katie Taylor–Chantelle Cameron, May 20, 3 Arena card and the Matchroom starlet responding positively.

Speaking after just her second pro win, a points victory over, Buchra El Quaissi in Newcastle last weekend, the 22-year-old confirmed there had been contact and she welcomed the idea of a clash with the Waterford fly.

“I love stuff like this. I enjoy being called out. It’s fun. The fighting bit, we do that all the time, the stuff outside of that is the new stuff and stuff you got to get used to. When I go the DM from (Kate) I was like ‘bosh lets have it,” she said.

No doubt like, Radomska, the Kevin Micthell trained fighter would welcome a slot on the historic card, so it’s now about whether Eddie Hearn sees it a fit for Ireland or not.

“Maybe,” he responded when asked. “It’s a dream slot for any female fighter. We’ll see I think activity is the key for any young fighter, we have a card in London on June 10. she’ll definitely be on that.”

If it was to be made it would join main event Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron and Dennis Hogan versus JJ Melcalfe on the list of Ireland versus England bouts on the DAZN broadcast Dublin Docklands hosted card.

Radomska, who rumour also has on the verge of a European title fight, was initially linked to a historic bout with Kristina O’Hara McCafferty. The Waterford flyweight and Belfast minimumweight have been heavily linked in recent times, indeed they have both mentioned each other and discussed a possible Irish or BUI Celtic title fight.

If it was to be made for a title and the pair were to trade leather for either of the Boxing Union of Ireland’s straps it would prove a first-ever Irish female title fight, and as a result, a fight that would reflect Taylor’s legacy on a night she further cements it.