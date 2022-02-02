Bomber Bellew Backs Serrano to Beat Taylor

Amanda Serrano [42(30)-1-1] will defeat Katie Taylor [20(6)-0] and win the biggest women’s boxing bout of all time according to Tony Bellew.

The former world champion is the first boxing pundit to go public with a prediction – and says he foresees Serrano winning the Madison Square Garden hosted April 30 mega fight.

The Liverpool native hopes he is wrong and reveals there is time for him to change his mind but right now is leaning the way of the New York based Puerto Rican.

“When I look at both fighters, I see two talented world champions at the top of their game with legacies secured no matter what the result on April 30th,” he wrote in his column for Dazn.

“Victory for either fighter will see them go to a different level completely though and that’s why I think the result is so important for both fighters and for women’s boxing in general.

“This will define a career for whoever is successful. Forget what’s happened in the past, everything is on this line in this one fight.

“With the fight still a few months away, I can’t call the outcome at the moment, but my head does say that Serrano gets the job done despite my heart saying, Katie. This is everything boxing should be.”

Either way, he believes it will be a great fight and gave both credit for agreeing to meet while they are at the top of their game and delivering for the fans.

“Two fantastic champions at the peak of their powers coming together to deliver what will be a huge event to determine who’s the best. Plenty in the sport can learn a lot from Taylor and Serrano.”