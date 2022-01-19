Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day Videos 

Bold statements, heated debate, and trumpets – WATCH highlights from today’s Conlan Wood press conference

Jonny Stapleton ,

One down one to go.

Michael Conlan traveled to Nottingham this morning for the first of two press conferences ahead of his WBA ‘regular’ world title fight with Leigh Wood.

As expected things got heated with both sides keen to get one over on the other. Bigger fireworks are expected in Belfast tomorrow as round 2 takes place at the Europa Hotel.

Watch the best of today’s action below:

