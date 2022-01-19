Bold statements, heated debate, and trumpets – WATCH highlights from today’s Conlan Wood press conference

One down one to go.

Michael Conlan traveled to Nottingham this morning for the first of two press conferences ahead of his WBA ‘regular’ world title fight with Leigh Wood.

As expected things got heated with both sides keen to get one over on the other. Bigger fireworks are expected in Belfast tomorrow as round 2 takes place at the Europa Hotel.

Watch the best of today’s action below:

🗣️ " I have an answer for everything he does. He has a decent punch but he has slow feet and curly hair! I'll punch his head in" – @mickconlan11 #WoodConlan



— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022

🗣️ "I'm focused. I've been here as a young boy watching Froch, I was taking it all in because I knew my time would come!" – @itsLeighWood#WoodConlan



— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022

🗣️ "It's going to be a great atmosphere. It all comes down to this moment" – @BenDavison_ #WoodConlan



— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) January 19, 2022