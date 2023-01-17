Blast from the Past- Former Elite Finalist Turns Over

Elaine Harrison is the latest Irish fighter to enter the pro ranks.

The Mayo fighter has signed pro terms with Mark Neilson and Neilson Promotions and will make her pro debut in the coming months.

Harrison’s name hasn’t blipped on the radar in recent years but the Connaught fighter has been around a long time, fighting since 2009, and was deemed a boxer with serious potential in the mid-2010s.

The former Ardnaree and Ballina fighter won an Intermediate title in 2014 and was an Elite finalist soon after. The Westerner has since been fighting in England but hasn’t been in Irish fight followers thinking – until now that is.

‘Lady Irish’ Harrison is set to embark on a pro career and joins the likes of Katie Taylor, former opponent Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, Kate Radomska, and Katelynn Phelan as an active Irish female fighter.

The Neilson Promotions fighter also becomes Spartans Elite Boxing’s first-ever pro fighter.