Blast from the Past- Former Elite Finalist Handed Debut Date

Elaine Harrison will be the latest Irish fighter to officially enter the pro ranks when she punches for pay for the first time

The Mayo fighter signed pro terms with Mark Neilson and Neilson Promotions early this year and has finally secured a debut date.

Harrison will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on a Neilson Boxing card at the Meca in Swindon on September 30, debuting over four rounds at super bantamweight.

Harrison’s name hasn’t blipped on the radar in recent years but the Connaught boxer has been around a long time, she’s been fighting since 2009 and was deemed a boxer with serious potential in the mid-2010s.

The former Ardnaree and Ballina amateur won an Intermediate title in 2014 and was an Elite finalist soon after. The Westerner has since been fighting in England but hasn’t been in Irish fight followers thinking – until now that is.

‘Lady Irish’ Harrison is set to embark on a pro career and joins the likes of Katie Taylor, former opponent Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, Kate Radomska as an active Irish female fighter.

The Neilson Promotions fighter is also Spartans Elite Boxing’s first-ever pro fighter.