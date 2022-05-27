Gambling has invariably accompanied humanity at any stage of civilization’s development. In Greece, for example, even philosophers were addicted to gambling, and in Sparta and Rome, the authorities were already forced to impose bans on gambling among the people. At all times, people have played for money or their commodity equivalents: jewelry, clothing, food, and other property up to houses and ships.

It’s quite natural that in our digital age, virtual money (cryptocurrencies) is used in games. The first and most common of them is Bitcoin. Bitcoin games are one of the ways to earn cryptocurrency. Certain types of entertainment (BTC dice, for example) allow players to get a significant amount of Bitcoins while having fun.

Browser-based Bitcoin Games

These games are very convenient because to use them, a player doesn’t need to download additional files to their device — the developers allow playing them without installation, from any device, and usually absolutely for free. The principle of operation is similar to cryptocurrency faucets, but instead of solving a captcha or other uninteresting actions, participants play there.

These entertainments can be divided into several genres:

games on Bitcoin faucets;

games on cryptocurrency exchanges;

RPG;

puzzles;

online casinos.

Bitcoin faucets are services that distribute cryptocurrencies for free for elementary actions such as entering a captcha or viewing ads (surfing). Since the distribution of money in Bitcoin faucets is free, it’s worth understanding that the payments are quite modest and rather symbolic.

Some crypto exchanges also have various additional earning opportunities built in. CREX24 and Yobit exchanges offer the most entertainment. On the CREX24 a faucet is available to collect free coins and a section with games, and on the Yobit site, users are offered a wide selection of dice games (BTC dice, ETH dice, TRX dice, and so on).

RPG — Bitcoin games related to leveling up a character, completing quests, and exploring the world. For winning duels and other competitions, the player is awarded various bonuses (for example, crystals), which are then exchanged for real tokens.

In the puzzle games, everything’s simple — the user only needs to answer the quiz questions or solve erudition tasks, receiving Bitcoin for the correct answers.

Online casinos ate the favorite entertainment of almost all users in the virtual world. The emergence of the opportunity to play online on Bitcoin is a revolution in the gambling industry. After all, players can earn money in this way, even in those countries where online casinos are legally prohibited. Cryptocurrency provides a high level of anonymity. You can top up your account, place bets, and withdraw money without the knowledge of government agencies — that’s what attracts more and more players.

Prospects of Gambling on Cryptocurrencies

Like any new business, cryptocurrency gambling is currently developing dynamically, and now it’s far from a significant redistribution of the market.

However, online casinos and cryptocurrencies work well together! Thanks to the possibilities of mobile games that can be obtained on smartphones and tablets, the popularity of such casinos is only growing. Cryptocurrencies further accelerate this growth by providing players with a more convenient, affordable, and easy way to enjoy online entertainment.

The gambling industry is rapidly filling up with new players, which indicates its successful future!