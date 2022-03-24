Billy McClean helping Irish Under-18 Squad

Former National Youth Head Coach Billy McClean is back working with young Irish boxers.

The Belfast coach is working alongside those in the frame for European Under-18 championship selection, helping them prepare for a tournament set for Bulgaria next month.

McClean enjoyed great success in his role as the IABA’s National Youth Coach, effectively over seeing 79 major underage medal wins since taking up the post in 2011.

There was massive shock when news of his departure broke via the press, silence from within the IABA and rumour-filled controversy followed.

However, the Irish News revealed last week, that the respected coach is back working with the next generation of talents.

McClean hasn’t reassumed his National Youth Head Coach role but is is tutoring the 25 young boxers hoping to be officially confirmed for the European U18 Championships set to glove off in Bulgaria on April 10.

“I was asked to do a performance analysis of the finals of the U18 championships last month in Dublin – I hadn’t been down to the National Stadium in over two years,” said McClean when speaking to the Irish News..

“The officer board asked me to come back and coach the boxers, with the other coaches, in preparation for the European Championships in Bulgaria next month. I was brought back in an advisory capacity, and also in a voluntary capacity.

“I helped out with the managerial side of things, strategic planning, because this is the first trip kids have been away on in over two years because of Covid. They wanted me back for my experience and, I suppose, my knowledge of what’s going on.”