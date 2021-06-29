Chris Billam Smith promises to break down and stop Tommy McCarthy

Chris Billam Smith [12(10)-1] is confident he will break Irish hearts by breaking down and stopping Tommy McCarthy [18(9)02(1)] during Fight Camp.

The English cruiserweight meet in a bad blood European, British and Commonwealth title fight on the second instalment of Fight Camp live on DAZN on July 31.

It’s been built as a genuine 50-50 grudge match from which the winner will progress toward a world title fight.

Billam Smith is certain by he will be the one closing in on a world title fight and is confident he will do so in eye catching fashion.

‘The Gentleman’ is confident he will have McCarthy ready to go anytime after six rounds.

“We always go in with a game plan and if you can take someone out early rather than it going to points, then for sure take it,” he said.

“I believe that’s what will happen. I respect Tommy and his boxing ability, he’s a very good fighter but I believe I get to him, break him down and stop him in the middle to late rounds.”

Billam Smith is the first fighter to manage to annoy the usually laid-back McCarthy. The Oliver Plunkett graduate fails to understand why the Bournemouth native switched from being respectful to aggressively calling him out.

The Shane McGuigan trained fighter claims he was aware he had to create interest in the clash and talk his way into the ring with the European champion.

“Tommy looked like he didn’t want the fight and was talking about fighting for a world title, so I did what I had to do and I got the fight,” he adds before expressing his excitement with regards to the match-up and the platform it’s on.

“These fights and these belts are the ones you want. I love domestic fights, I enjoy them and these belts are the ones you want to win. It’s another step on the ladder for me. It’s a great fight and a great scene to have it on. “