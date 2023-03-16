Bill Topper Thomas O’Toole ready to boost Boston bromance

Thomas O’Toole[5(3)-0] is excited to bring his Boston love affair to the next level this St Patrick’s Day.

The Galway light heavyweight returns to the ‘best place to be outside of Ireland on St Patrick’s Day’ and the city that has hosted all his pro fights to date on Friday, March 17 – and does so as a bill topper.

The 25-year-old main events for the time, taking centre stage on a Vertex Promotions card at the Freepost I.B.E.W Hall in Dorchester.

It’s a prospect that excites him and an occurrence he knows will only strengthen his relationship with Boston, a city Callum Walsh and Tommy Hyde also fight in on St Patricks Week.

“It’s going to be a great night. I have a lot of support coming to the fight, so I’m looking forward to it,” O’Toole told Irish-boxing.com.

“Boston is amazing, I enjoy fighting here and look forward to continuing to build my base Stateside, he adds before claiming he is more excited than nervous to step into the spotlight.

“I’ve a few nerves. they are always there when you fight but I use it as excitement and I’m looking forward to Friday.”

On paper Brazilian Leonardo Ladeira looks a step down for ‘The Kid’ and at first glance, it looks like Ryan Roach and co are giving a fighter, who has had early tests, a more routine outing.

However, the Connemara prospect is taking a don’t believe everything you read approach to Ladeira’s slate.

“He is actually a tricky opponent much better than his record suggests, but I believe in my ability and I should put on a show for the fans.”

Conlan Boxing bring pro boxing to Galway for the first time in over 20 years on May 21 with a Kieran Molloy fronted Galway Rising card.

O’Toole looks like an ideal undercard candidate but wasn’t too keen to discuss anything beyond Friday night.

“I’ve no immediate plans as of yet, get through this fight and I have a few other dates penciled in. We’ll see.”

