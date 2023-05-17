Bigger than the Garden Gate – Katie Taylor sets 3Arena Record

This weekend’s ticket takings are bigger than the Garden gate reveals Eddie Hearn.

The Essex promoter says massive Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron has set a 3Arena record, grossing more in tickets than any event ever to take place at the famous venue.

In fact, the 9000 tickets sold for this clash have brought in more revenue than the 20,000 plus seats sold when the Irish Icon fought Amanda Serrano on the top of a Madison Square Garden bill in April of last year, ‘a huge amount more’ according to Hearn.

When pushed on specifics he went as far as to say is ‘considerably’ over €2million of the Garden gate, which raises ticket pricing questions.

“I mean, look, the tickets were expensive,” Hearn admitted when speaking to the press in Dublin today.

Hearn, who has prompted all of the undisputed lightweight world champion’s professional fights, also admitted Taylor’s Dublin debut should have happened a lot sooner while also revealing he feared she would never have a homecoming.

“This is something that should have happened in her first five or six fights,” Hearn said. “She could have come here and filled arenas consistently but she’s had to go on the road. We’ve kind of done it back to front, really.

“I think the atmosphere is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before and I can’t wait.”





Taylor vs. Cameron tops a blockbuster night of boxing in Dublin, Terri Harper defends her WBA Super-Welterweight World Title against former world pound-for-pound No.1 Cecilia Braekhus, Naas Lightweight sensation Gary Cully takes on Mexico’s Jose Felix ,Dennis Hogan defends his IBO Super-Welterweight World Title against James Metcalf as he fights in his native Ireland for the first time as a professional, Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty meets Glasgow’s Jay McFarlane for the BUI Celtic Title, Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko returns from injury against Kent’s Grant Dennis in a ten-round Middleweight contest, undefeated Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan gets a late spot on the undercard and Eltham Flyweight prospect Maisey Rose Courtney takes on Waterford’s Kate Radomska over 6 rounds.