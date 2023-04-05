‘Big Things’ await Connor Coyle as April Opponent is Confirmed

Connor “The Kid” Coyle [18(8)-0] will defend his NABA middleweight title against Fernando Ezequiel Farias on Saturday, April 29 at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The fight also be Coyle’s last before a homecoming of sorts. If the Derry middleweight gets through the April 29th defence he will fight in Ireland for the first time in six years.

‘The Kid’ looks likely to be one of the main benefactors of the link-up between Fire Fist Promotions and Conlan Boxing and will fight in Belfast for the first time on the massive Michael Conlan – Luis Alberto Lopez card in Belfast on May 27.

“NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle, will fight in Ireland for the first time in six years when he battles an opponent to be named in a ten-round contest. The Derry native, who is the WBA’s fourth-ranked middleweight, will first defend his title April 29,” Fire First said previously.

First, the world ranked fighter will have to overcome Farias. Born and raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Farias’ professional ledger is 10-2-2 with 4 wins by KO. He stopped previously unbeaten Aldo Javier Villalba and was a victim of Timur Kerefov and the soon-to-be world title challenger who was heavily linked to Padraig McCrory, Yamaguchi Falcao.

The ten round Coyle-Farias bout headlines Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Fire on the Bay.”

“I’m very pleased with how this card has come together,” said Mike Reyes of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “Connor has some big things in place if everything goes as planned against Farias on the 29th and whoever wins the Fernandez-Bates contest will have a huge opportunity in the near future. We’re also bringing in some of our young fighters from the New England region and are matching them against very experienced opponents, so this has all the makings of a very solid card.”