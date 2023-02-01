Big punching Galway fighter becomes a Star

Big punching Galway fighter Harley Burke [6(5)-0] has signed a pro contract with Star Boxing.

The Galway born Yonkers raised fighter has been fighting and knocking people out in Carolina since turning over and has been open about his desire to trade leather nearer to home in New York.

He gets his chance now after teaming up with Joe DeGaurdia and a promotional outfit that operates primarily on the East Coast.

Indeed, the super middleweight makes his Star debut on March 4 the recently announced “Jersey City Fight Night” at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

‘Heavy Hands’ takes on Josephy Aguilar [6(2)-1-1] of Portland over six rounds next month.

Burke joins Ryan O’Rourke on the books of Star Boxing and on the March 4 card.

“Signing with Star Boxing is a dream come true for me,” said Burke. “In 2013 during my senior year of high school, I interned for Star Boxing. 10 years later I’m signing a multiyear deal with them. It all comes full circle. My main goal since turning professional 4 years ago was to sign with a prominent promoter. Joe DeGuardia’s track record speaks for itself. He’s built world champions. I’ve got the right man backing me, now it’s on me to go and perform. I want to bring big nights of boxing to NYC. I can’t wait.”

Star Boxing Joe DeGuardia had this to say about the signing, “You truly never know where talent will spring from. Harley was an intern for Star Boxing back in 2013, and I would have never guessed a decade later we would be signing him as an undefeated professional fighter. We are excited for what Harley brings to the ring and admire his accomplishments outside of the ring as well. We are confident that his talent and character will define his success as he continues to develop into bigger fights. It all starts for Harley on March 4 at White Eagle Hall, so be sure to get your tickets and come support.”