‘Big Night’ for Kate Radomska

Kate Radomska [3-0] is getting ready for a ‘big night’ after securing a summer fight date.

The busy flyweight prospect fights for the fourth time since turning over last September and for the first time outside Scotland when she goes to work on July 1.

The Waterford prospect will compete on a ‘Night of Prospects’ card in Grays Civic Hall, Essex.

The 32-year-old with three six-rounders under her belt defeated Ivette Garcia last time out. In the lead up to that fight, she told Irish-boxing.com that her team had knocked back a late notice European title fight in favour of banking some more experience before jumping up the levels.

She has hinted July will be a ‘big night’ prompting some to ponder whether or not the Deise fighter will make a title move.

“I was offered the chance to challenge for the EBU in France in April but I still haven’t fought eight rounds never mind 10, so my next fight will be a big step towards that title,” the welcome addition to the paid ranks told Irish-boxing.com previously.

“I’d love an eight rounder next time out,” she adds before she broke more exciting news.

“I would really like to fight back in Ireland. I’m hearing a Waterford show is not far away at all which already has me excited!”