BIG MOVE – Kieran Molloy turns pro

Kieran Molloy has officially ditched the vest and turned professional.

The talented Galway prospect has signed pro terms with the new to the scene Conlan Boxing and promotional heavyweights Top Rank.

Molloy was unveiled as a pro at a press conference in Galway this afternoon.

The Galway’s transition from amateur to pro has been rumoured for some time, with the Oughterard fighter seen training in pro gyms over the past six months, but it was officially confirmed today.

Conlan Boxing, run by former world title challenger Jamie Conlan and his brother, Olympic medal winner, Michael Conlan have signed the 23-year-old to a long-term contract.

Possibly Galway’s greatest amateur, Molloy was earmarked for success early on. The triple Elite champ and EU bronze medallist has been in and around the High Performance team since he was 15 and was always seen as an Olympic hope.

Indeed, when he defeated Paddy Donovan, his new Top Rank stablemate, in February of 2019 he took welterweight Tokyo pole and seemed destined to at least get the chance to make that 2020 Olympics.

However, Aidan Walsh upset those plans and went on to do so well in Japan. It appeared as if Paris may have become the new focus for the reigning 71kg National Elite champion, who captained Ireland at the most recent European U22 Championships, but rumour suggests the turmoil and confusion brought on by the now-infamous World Championships hokey cokey pushed the westerner in the direction of the paid ranks.

After namesake Mick, Molloy becomes the third fighter officially signed to Conlan Boxing and Top Rank following the signing of Kurt Walker earlier this year.

Adding Molloy to the stable gives them a strong roster and shows the focus is not just on fighters from the capital of Irish boxing, Belfast.