Big Mistake – O’Rourke warns Star Boxing will be punished for not doing their Keane McMahon homework

Star Boxing are going to get punished for not doing their homework correctly this Saturday night warns Steven O’Rourke.

The O’Rourke’s gym boss believes the New York based promotional outfit have underestimated the quality of Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] and is backing his charge to cause a major upset in Madison Square Garden this weekend.

The Dubliner takes on undefeated Jahyae Brown [10(8)-0] on the undercard of of the eagerly anticipated WBC, WBA, WBO three belt unification showdown between Artur Beterbiev and Irish American Joe Smith.

O’Rourke is aware his fighter has been brought over to make the American look good in front of the cameras but is adamant the opposite will happen.

“They didn’t do their research on him,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “Keane has been plugging away in the background and kept his rounds up and his training. He was good to go within a week of being offered the fight. A win for Keane is 100 % possible in this fight. He has all the attributes, skills and determination to get this done.”

O’Rourke has done his research – and having studied Brown he makes ‘The Iceman’ the favourite over the undefeated American prospect.

“It a 60-40 fight in favour of Keano,” continued the coach.

“Keano out boxers him, he outsmarts him and he dominates the outside,” he adds giving a prediction.

“It’s gonna be a great win for him and the gym. He’s an Irish lad fighting in the Garden we should all support him.”

The Garden element is huge for McMahon. The fight takes place at the Hulu Theater rather than the main arena but to fight at the Mecca of boxing is the stuff of dreams for the 27-year-old. O’Rourle points out it’s both once in a lifetime and a potentially life-changing moment.

“It’s been Keane’s dream since he was a child growing up to fight at the Garden. These chances come up once in a lifetime. When he wins on Saturday night his life could possibly be changed forever.”