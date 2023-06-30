Big Gayns – Liam Gaynor ready to ‘dominate’ Colm Murphy in Irish title fight

Liam Gaynor [10-2] says he knows exactly what to do to ensure the result falls in his favour this time around.

The Tallaght fighter rematches Colm Murphy [7(2)-0] for the Irish super featherweight title in Belfast this coming Saturday night.

The Bolton-based 25-year-old lost their first encounter, a BUI Celtic featherweight title fight last November, by a 77-75 scoreline.

Gaynor is adamant he should have got the nod against Posh Boy but is confident he knows exactly what to do to ensure there is no room for error when they meet on the Close Encounter card this coming weekend.

“I believe there’s plenty I can bring into the fight differently to make sure I dominate the rounds and come out a clear winner,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

The Kilnamanagh fighter says he has practiced those alterations throughout camp against fighters he argues are Murphy’s superior.

“Camp has gone great. I sparred some top-class kids, fighters who I think have a lot more talent than Colm. I took a lot from them spars and practiced a lot of things that I’ll bring into the fight.”

Reflecting on their first meeting, Gaynor argues he was the standout performer in the fight and believes as a result he should should have had his hand raised.

“After rewatching the first fight I thought I won,” he adds.

“I was clearly the better boxer on the night but I was the away fighter on the show and in against the home fighter, when that’s the case you can see things swing in the opposite direction sometimes. I had the last fight 5-3 in my direction but the judge scores it to whichever style he prefers,” he continues before suggesting Belfast will be like a home away from home for him come Saturday.

“In a small room and plenty of dubs in there with two of us being on it, there will be plenty of noise come Saturday night.”

Gaynor has made no secret about the fact he has long since held an Irish title dream and says the thoughts of buckling the green belt around his waist is a driving force.

“The Irish title up for grabs drives me even more to do a lot better this time.”