Big Dee Sullivan Pulls out of Commonwealth Games and Retires

Dee Sullivan has retired from boxing after pulling out of the Commonwealth Games Boxing Squad to represent Team NI in Birmingham next week.

‘The Vanilla Gorrilla’ looked set for a brilliant comeback story after being picked for the Commonwealth Games squad not long after becoming just the fourth Irish puncher to make the pro back to amateur switch.

However, the 29-year-old today confirmed he has hung up his gloves. The heartbroken big man was ‘medically ruled out’ of competing and has subsequently decided to call it a day.

“Regrettably I have been medical ruled out from competing at my second Commonwealth Games,” he explained on social media.

“This is absolutely devastating for me as I have been away from my family for the last four months and committed so much time to this camp. On top of this I will be retiring from the sport of boxing. The last few years the injuries have been progressively getting worse for me and doctors and my family have both spoken with me and the right decision is to step away from the sport. This sport gave me some of the best memories of my life I have over achieved massively. I’ve seen the world met some of my best friends in the world and I wouldn’t change a thing. I gave everything I could and more and I always wore my heart on my sleeve but unfortunately my style has an expiry date and my time is up my family and health will be put first. I have struggled the last week and half and have been in a bad place with everything but iam slowly coming to terms with it all and no doubt will be feeling better soon. Two all my sponsors who helped me with this camp a massive thank you as it would have been very hard without your support.”

Sullivan turned over in May of 2019 debuting at the Ulster Hall on an MTK Fight Night. The cruiserweight outpointed Jiri Svacina over four at the historic venue but was shocked and stopped by Mateusz Kubiszyn at the Feile just a few months later.

The popular Belfast fighter made a successful return in the February of 2020 but hasn’t been seen in the ring since.

He moved back to the amateurs and after taking part in a training camp in Italy was been selected in a 13 person Team NI for the up coming Commonwealth Games.

Sullivan was been back training with his club Emerald BC but missed the most recent Ulster Championships, which were won by Charlie Boyle at 92kg+.

However, he had impressed enough to be selected for what will be his second Commonwealth Games, Sullivan competed on the Gold Coast in 2018, but has subsequently pulled out and retired.

We here at Irish-boxing.com would like to wish Dee well in retirement and thank him for the access and entertainment over the years.