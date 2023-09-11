Big Challenge against a Bigger Man – Geraghty puts Favourite tag back on O’Neill

As the naturally bigger man, Owen O’Neill [12(1)-0] should be shorter odds going into his Irish welterweight title fight with Declan Geraghty [24(5)-5(4)].

That’s the view of his opponent, Geraghty ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash.

The Belfast side of the clash of styles pointed to the clash in back stories and experience levels as proof ‘Pretty Boy’ should be the more fancied of the two when speaking to Irish-boxing.com last month.

However, Dublin’s Geraghty doesn’t see it like that. The former amateur standout believes he has a sizeable size disadvantage to overcome to claim victory in a potentially fan-friendly title fight.

“Owen O’Neill is a very very dangerous opponent,” Geraghty told Irish-boxing.com.

“I came up from super featherweight and this fight is at welterweight. It’s a big aul jump and a strain on my body. There is a big difference after putting the weight on.

“I’m coming up from super featherweight, realistically I should be fighting at lightweight. My frame is only a lightweight frame and I’m going up to welterweight.”

Geraghty has fought at welterweight and was due to fight Dylan Moran for the 147lbs version of the green strap, so he has tested himself at the weight. However, O’Neill won the BUI Celtic title via sensational knockout in the Irish Boxing Awards Irish Fight of the Year, something the southpaw believes should be taken into account.

“He fights a light middle so he is a big boy, so I don’t know how he’s the underdog.

“If calling himself the underdog makes him feel better then fair play to him. I’m going into the lion’s den and I know it’s going to be a tough aul fight.”