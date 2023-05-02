Big Bang’s Big Heart – Pierce O’Leary gives back

Pierce O’Leary [11(6)-0] wants to ensure his return to Ireland has a positive and lasting influence on his area.

The Inner City Dub will fight at home for just the third time since he turned over on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s Luis Alberto Lopez world title challenge at the SSE Arena on May 27.

It’s not quite Dublin but Belfast is more accessible than the England, where all of his fights have played out since 2020, meaning the hard hitting 23-year-old should bring a crowd – and the more tickets he does the better for his locality.

‘Big Bang’ wants to give back and believes this is an ideal opportunity to do so. The Queenberry talent yesterday confirmed he will donate €1 from every ticket sale for his fight with Alin Florin Ciorceri [17(7)-3(1)] to NIC Side by Side.

I am over the moon to announce that €1 from every ticket sale for my next fight🥊 will be donated to The NIC Side by Side support group for children based in the inner city D1/D3 🌈. Amazing to see a lot of opportunities for the young of the inner city! pic.twitter.com/QtfVlGk7BU — Bigbang (@pierce_oleary10) May 1, 2023

Speaking online he confirmed: “I am over the moon to announce that €1 from every ticket sale for my next fight will be donated to The NIC Side by Side support group for children based in the inner city D1/D3. Amazing to see a lot of opportunities for the young of the inner city!”

North Inner City Side by Side is a support group set up for new parents learning about their own children’s additional needs.

O”Leary will put his recently acquired WBC international light welterweight on the line against Ciorceri on the massive BT Sports broadcast card.

The Romanian has enjoyed solid success in Spain, before trying his luck in Britain where he registered an upset win last time out, beating Levi Kinsiona on a Sunny Edwards-topped bill.

The exciting Dublin Docklands graduate and Ciorceri do have a common opponent, Robin Zamora, who beat the Romanian but was stopped by the Inner City Dub.

You can find NIC Sideby Side online at https://instagram.com/nic.sidebyside?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= or https://www.facebook.com/NICsidebyside.