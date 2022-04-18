Big Bang #2 – Myles Casey to turn professional

Myles Casey is set to turn over and hopes to officially join the paid ranks this summer.

The Limerick southpaw hasn’t been seen in the ring since he lost in the 2020 National Elite semi-finals to Barry McReynolds in late 2019 – but is now ready for a return.

However, he will come back without the vest and start a pro career over the coming months. The 2015 National Elite champion and the first-ever Irish fighter to win a European Games bout has been exploring pro options of late. He believes he’s found a team and a set up that will suit and told Irish-boxing.com that details of a pro move should be revealed soon.

“I plan to turn pro in the summer. There is nothing concrete signed but I’ve had positive talks and things are looking good. It’s all positive at the minute,” he said.

“I will most likely turn over in England and fight over there, for now, that’s the way things are but I’m looking forward to getting going. Again nothing is signed yet but it’s looking good.”

Casey has been sparring all over Ireland and the UK in recent months and has most recently been in Camp Katie Taylor.

The Munster man has been helping the Irish Icon prepare for her undisputed lightweight world title defence against Amanda Serrano, set for Madison Square Garden and April 30.

Speaking about the sparring he points out it’s been a confidence as well as a profile boost.

“It’s good for the profile. I have everyone texting me and ringing me, people I don’t even know. Everyone wants to know how it’s going and I’m delighted to be helping out in such a big fight.”

“It’s also nice that Katie thought enough of me to ask me to come spar her. That’s good for your confidence. Some people over here didn’t know me before I came over and to hear them say ‘now we know why you asked him to spar’ is good.”