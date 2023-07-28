‘Big All Irish’ in the Works for Luke Keeler

Luke Keeler says he’ll be in a big Irish fight before the year is out.

The Dubliner is back training and confirmed he will fight for the first time since his WBO world title reverse to Demetrius Andrade in late January of 2020 this September.

The former Irish middleweight champion will fight a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on the Conlan Boxing show which is in the works for Dublin’s RDS and September 16.

Once he has that get back in the swing of things fight out of the way, he says he will have a domestic clash of note.

Looking forward to warm up fight back at amazing venue, then a big all Irish fight before end of the year 🙏🏼🍀👊🏼 https://t.co/bKeMjWQ05b — Coolhand Luke (@luke_keeler) July 27, 2023

The revelation will spark Jason Quigley talk again. It’s a fight the Ballyfermot man is keen on and one Eddie Hearn had mentioned for the May 20 Katie Taylor homecoming card. If September 16 runs smooth could it be one Matchroom look to add to the November 25 3Arena card?

Connor Coyle’s name has also been mentioned. The Derry fighter defends his NABA middleweight title against Joey Bryant on August 16 but has been flirting with a homecoming bout. ‘The Kid’ could be an option for the Conlan Boxing card in the works for Belfast and December.

Keeler isn’t averse to an all-Irish meeting, he’s twice fought Conrad Cummings, shared the ring with Darren Crusie and even fought Tommy Tolan in just his second pro fight.

Speaking on the Quigley fight previously Keeler said: “It’s the perfect fight for us both.

“I had great battles with Conrad and it would be nice to see who was best middleweight of our era was by facing Quigley.

“I’ve great respect for Jason as a fighter and a man but I believe it makes sense and it’s a fight that would generate good interest.”