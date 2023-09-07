Between a Train and a Bomb – Title fight leaves manager in awkward position

Ian Gaughran is stuck between a runaway G’Train and a Bomb despite the fact he technically can’t lose on September 16.

The IGB Boxing boss manages both protagonists of the BUI Celtic middleweight title fight between Graham McCormack and Dominic Donegan set for the RDS next weekend.

That means, a draw aside, he is certain to leave the famous venue with a champion after what promises to be an entertaining show.

Although, it appears that may be more consolation prize than reason to celebrate. Gaughran admits the fight makes things somewhat awkward for him particularly when it comes to fight night, and rather than celebrate victory post the bout, he is aware his instinct will be to sympathise with the defeated side of his stable.

“It’s such a strange one for me to be involved in,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ll probably be more concerned with whoever gets beat. The celebration on my end can wait, the winner can celebrate and I’ll be delighted for them, but my concern will be with whoever gets beat.

“I class both of them as mates. I get on very well with the two of them, I’d speak to them most days. I just don’t have an allegiance for this fight.”

Although McCormack has joked about giving Gaughran the title if he wins it for a second time in a bid to buy favour, the manager says neither fighter has made the build-up awkward.

However, there will be nothing either can do to ensure he doesn’t have a few delicate hours on September 16.

“I think I’ll flitter around in the background on the night. In the build-up it’s all fine, I’ll just let them carry on. When it comes to six or seven o’clock on the evening then I don’t really know what I’ll do,” he adds.

“I’ll probably just pay each of them a visit in the dressing room see if there is anything they need me to do, then say ‘i’ll see you out there’. I’m not going to hang around in one dressing room over the other dressing room. I’m not going to pick one over the other either. I would always walk to the ring with the fighter but I can’t really do that for this fight. I’ll just hang around the back and follow in after or wait rignside for them to get in the ring.”