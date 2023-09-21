Better than the Best of Britain – Frank Warren Big on Big Bang Pierce O’Leary

Frank Warren says he would put Pierce O’Leary [12(8)-0] in with the best in Britain right now.

O’Leary has been exciting over the last two years thanks in particular to some very eye-catching knockouts – and recently claimed the WBC International title and successfully defended it with impressive wins.

The Dubliner will look to build on that momentum when he fights Kane Gardener [12(7)-4] on the undercard of the heavyweight rematch between Zhilei Zhang and Joe Joyce at Wembley Arena and live on TNT.

Emerge victorious from another sizable step up on Saturday and he could be handed a big fight later in the year.

His promoter doesn’t see many taking the risk but says his charge is more than ready for the likes of British Champion Dalton Smith and soon-to-be European title light welterweight challenger Adam Azim.

“Pierce is a huge talent and he carries incredible power and a crowd-pleasing mentality,” Warren said.

“There are a couple of domestic super lightweights getting rave reviews at the moment in the British champion Dalton Smith and the highly-rated Adam Azim. I would happily put Pierce in with either and would be extremely confident in doing so.

“I doubt very much it will happen any time soon because people in boxing know just how dangerous Pierce is and, truth be told, he is looking more at the world scene where he will soon be making a major impact.”