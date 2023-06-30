Better Again – Colm Murphy Reveals Rematch Improvements

Colm Murphy [7(2)-0] warns Liam Gaynor [10-2] is not the only one to make positive adjustments ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch this weekend.

The former BUI Celtic title combatants rematch for the Irish super featherweight crown on the aptly named ‘Close Encounter’ card at the Europa Hotel on Saturday.

The Dublin side of what is a respectful rivalry has said he has made the kind of changes necessary to win him the return and declares he comes into clash clash much improved.

‘Posh Boy’, who won the first fight by a 77-75 scorecard live on TG4, has no doubts that a better Gaynor will climb through the ropes on Saturday – but points out he too will be improved.

The 23-year-old wasn’t overly happy with his November display pointing out he didn’t produce his best in the first fight. He now argues is best even better having fined-tuned certain things with coach Dee Walsh and plans to put it on display on the MHD card.

“Me and Liam had a great fight, it was a close fight,” he told Boxing Tickets NI.

“It’s been a good while since that fight and a lot of things have changed. [Before the last fight] he had his flight delayed coming into Belfast, so you have to factor all those things in. I’m expecting a different Liam Gaynor. I think he will come prepared, he’s been preparing a long time for me, but the fact is I don’t think I performed to my best in that last fight.

“I was a bit scrappy and I feel like my boxing has come on a lot better, me and Dee [Walsh, coach] have been working on things and I feel like I’m going to be trouble for him. I’m obviously expecting a tough fight and I’m ready for 10 rounds. I’m as fit as I’ve ever been and I’m ready to bring that belt back to South Belfast.”