Best of Frenemies – Davies gives McComb Advice ahead of Sky Win

Sean McComb [16(5)-1(1)] put into practice advice received from former verbal sparring partner Ohara Davies [25(18)-2(1)] when he recorded a career-best win in Birmingham on Saturday gone.

McComb put on a show for the Sky Sports cameras when he successfully defended his WBO European light-welterweight title against Kaisee Benjamin on Saturday night.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter went into the bout with words of advice from Davies ringing in his ear after ‘Two Tanks’ paid him a dressing room visit pre the title defence.

It’s a marked change from the last words shared between the pair. ‘The Public Nuisance’ and the London native previously verbally sparred, questioning each other’s hearts and resorting to ‘punk ass’ and ‘bum’ kind of name calling.

Speaking online on Monday, Davies inadvertently revealed the relationship was in a much better place. Tyrone McKenna’s former arch nemesis visited the Belfast southpaw in his dressing room before the fight and offered words of wisdom.

Great advice bro it worked well — Sean McComb (@sugarseantl) May 8, 2023

McComb revealed last year that he had agreed to fight the Brit only for Davies to go a different route.

Discussing the Davies fall through he adds: “I’d agreed to the contract, the purse had been agreed and everything seemed set, but the fight didn’t happen as he got a different opponent.

“That was a bit of a nightmare as a win would have put me right back in the mix and I know for a fact I was going to beat him.”