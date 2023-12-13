Best Boxing Betting Sites in Ireland

If you are a keen boxing fan in Ireland looking for the best boxing betting sites, streaming sites and more, you have come to the right place. We will be discussing all things boxing in Ireland, including the top places to bet according to our boxing betting experts, why these are the best places to play, how to sign yourself up, different types of boxing bets, various strategies and more.

bet365 is the best boxing site in Ireland right now, according to our team of experts.

The Best Boxing Sites Online Ranked and Reviewed

Below, readers can find our experts’ reviews of each of the boxing betting sites on our list. Each has its own stand-out features for players to enjoy, keep reading to find out more.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Sitting at the top of our favourite sportsbooks for boxing bettors, we have bet365, an internationally renowned name with a reputation for reliability and quality. With more than two decades of experience, bet365 offers an excellent service, with betting across dozens of sports, many types of bets to place and some fantastic bonuses on offer for punters new and old. All of this, along with its great security and spread of responsible gaming tools, means bet365 is a site we’re proud to recommend to our readers.

Pros Cons ✅ Best sports live streaming service ❌ Restrictions on payment options ✅ Generous welcome offer ✅ Dedicated mobile apps

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Our next recommendation, BetVictor, is well-regarded for its sharp-looking website, competitive odds and particularly good coverage of football and racing markets. BetVictor is known for its high-tech interface, offering an excellent bet building tool and calculator so punters can customise and settle on a bet that’s perfect for them. Throwing in the solid licence from the UKGC and its encryption security, you can be confident when you make a wager with BetVictor.

Pros Cons ✅ Fantastic range of betting markets ❌ Limited promotions on offer ✅ Low minimum deposit ✅ Top-quality bet building tool

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Novibet is the youngest sportsbook on this list but still plays on an even field with the rest. With its modern website and sleek interface, placing bets at Novibet is a dream. It offers betting across many different sports (including some non-sporting events), as well as live betting and virtual sports features. Not to mention, it has one of the best promotion lineups around, with price boosts, enhanced odds, a stellar VIP scheme and a generous welcome bonus.

Pros Cons ✅ Many events live-streamed ❌ Visually busy website ✅ Competitive odds ✅ Great mobile support

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

It may not have always been the best, but Betway clawed its way out from a flawed start to become one of the top sportsbooks on the net, providing a reliable and high-quality sports betting experience. It’s particularly notable for its fantastic esports coverage, covering a wide range of tournaments across many different games. Betway also boasts outstanding mobile support, a good range of promotional offers and plenty of payment options.

Pros Cons ✅ Mobile apps for iOS and Android ❌ Live streams limited to horse racing ✅ Industry-leading coverage of esports ✅ 24/7 customer support

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

For our final recommendation, we have William Hill, a mainstay name in the world of sports betting. William Hill has been in operation since all the way back in 1934, cementing it as one of the oldest names in gambling. This site boasts many sports markets to bet on, which of course includes boxing, along with a great range of promotions up for grabs and an intuitive website. This excellent service, coupled with its reputation, makes William Hill a betting site you can rely on.

Pros Cons ✅ Excellent reputation and experience ❌ Uninteresting website design ✅ Generous bonuses on offer ✅ Live streams thousands of events

How We Rate the Best Boxing Betting Sites in Ireland

Offers and Promotions: Having a strong selection of different offers will be what attracts players to a site and what also keeps those same players coming back. To be up there with the best in the business, sites will be promoting the likes of welcome bonuses, no deposit bonuses, deposit matches, free-play offers, and so much more.

Safety and Licensing: All of the best boxing sites included in this article are fully licenced to operate in Ireland. We would not recommend any platform that is not fully compliant and operating in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations required. All of these best boxing sites online are licensed by reputable authorities such as the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA). All of these sites are also built with safety features as standard, including encryption software and security features to ensure the safeguarding of customer data.

Mobile Compatibility: A particularly important feature we check for nowadays is the site being fully compatible and optimised for mobile devices. Players can feel assured that each site included in our list of the best boxing sites is all able to be played via a dedicated mobile app or browser.

Betting Odds: Another key feature we are always looking for before recommending any boxing betting sites is that it has the best boxing odds possible that compete with the other best sites in the business. The sites that we recommend will always have some of the top odds on the market.

Usability: For a site where you will regularly be browsing, it is important to be one of the best in terms of site usability. The site needs to be simple and easy to navigate for customers, quick to locate what they are looking for, and not require a huge amount of concentration and thought.

Sign-up process: A complicated sign-up can be enough to put off potential new customers before they have even started at the site. While it is important that all of the information at sign-up is needed and needs to be correct, a lengthy process is not attractive.

Betting Markets: Having a top selection of betting markets will make a site more appealing to customers as it has variety, entertainment and plenty of choices no matter someone’s sport, team, league or favourite athletes and sports stars.

Reputation: Customers looking for a new betting site will always be drawn to the recognised brands with huge reputations. Whether they have seen them on TV, advertised on their team kit, or heard about them from their friends. Sites that have strong reputations tend to be the best.

Payment Methods: Having a variety of tried and trusted payment methods is important when choosing a site to place your bets at as players will want to know their transactions are safe and secure, which they will with recognised payment brands and methods present.

Customer Support: Customer support is a feature we hope will not need to be used often, but it is vital that there is a good quality team available to help if and when needed. Most sites included on this list have around-the-clock support for players via live chat, email, FAQs, and mail.

Responsible Gaming Safeguards: If the site does not take its responsibilities seriously, we will not be considering the platform as a safe place to play. Players can feel assured that all of the sites we have recommended have the relevant safeguarding features.

How to Bet on Boxing at Online Betting Sites

Choose the betting site you want to play at from the list of the best boxing betting sites above and get started creating your account to place your bets and claim the top boxing offers.

Step 1: Signing Up

Creating an account with any of these best boxing sites could not be simpler. Click to sign up and be taken to the page to get started.

Complete the details required when prompted, entering details such as your full name, date of birth, address, email address and phone number.

You will also need to come up with your own unique username and password to use to log into your account each time you play at the site.

Step 2: Verifying Your Account

All reputable bookmakers who are acting in accordance with the law will require all of their new sign-ups to go through a verification process. Usually initiated shortly after account creation, it is definitely a good idea to get this completed at this stage.

Verification can involve completing things such as sending a scan or an image across a number of documents such as your national ID card, passport, driver’s license or bank statement.

If you need any assistance with this step of the process, the site’s dedicated, friendly customer support team will be on hand to answer any questions you may have.

Step 3: Depositing and Claiming a Bonus

You have signed up and verified your account; now it is time to claim the site’s welcome offer.

Check the promotions terms and conditions of what is required to qualify for the bonus or promotion and if there is any promo code required to be entered, too. If so, now is the stage to complete these steps and enter the promo code when prompted.

Head over to the payments section and make a deposit into your account for the minimum amount required to qualify for and be able to claim your desired promotion.

We have created a review on the best free bets and sign-up offers in Ireland right now; if you want to learn more, you can find it at irish-boxing.com.

Step 4: Placing Your First Bets

Finally, it is time to start placing your bets on the boxing. Head to the dedicated boxing section and browse through all of the different fights and betting markets.

Once you have found the one you wish to place, just select it, and it will be added to your betting slip automatically.

Once you are ready, place the bet, sit back and enjoy your time playing at these best boxing betting sites.

Types of Boxing Bets

Match Betting: One of the most popular and simple markets available at all the best boxing betting sites is match betting. All you are doing with these is placing your bet on who you believe will win the fight or, alternatively, if you believe it will be a draw.

Round Betting: Round betting is where bets can be placed on which fighter will win the fight in a particular round. Sometimes too, there is also the ability to bet on which fighter will win a particular round. If you fancy the match to be over early, find the highest odds on the winner of the fight in any round at the best boxing betting sites above.

Over/Under Rounds: With over/under betting, you are not predicting who will win the fight but whether or not it will go past a certain number of rounds. An example of this bet is taking 7.5 rounds and saying that this period will be concluded at the 1:30 point of the eighth round. If you place your bet on the over and the fight lasts longer than 1:30 into the eighth round, this would mean that you will have won.

Total Rounds: This type of bet on boxing involves predicting how many rounds the fight will last. Bookmakers will set a line for the total number of rounds, and you can bet on whether the fight will go over or under that.

Special Bets: Special bets are odds that are unique to a specific event and do not surround the outcome of the fight. An example of this could be placing a bet on whether one of the fighters will be knocked down during the fight or whether the fight will be stopped due to an injury.

Methods of Victory: Methods of Victory bets involve predicting how the fight will end as opposed to just predicting which fighter will win. If you place a bet that one of the fighters will win by way of knockout or that the result will go to a decision, these are two examples of this type of boxing bet.

Strategies for Betting on Boxing

When it comes to boxing betting sites, there are a variety of strategies that can be good to use. However, no matter how great of a strategy it is, it’s important to remember that they do not guarantee wins. Below, we have looked at some of the possible strategies that can be used when it comes to placing bets on boxing.

Research the Boxer(s)

One of the top things to do before to placing a bet on a boxing match is to research the boxers. Look at things such as their weights, history, wins, losses, KOs, their fighting style, and even any potential injuries that may be present. Understanding the weight class is particularly important as different weights have their own sets of rules and regulations.

Pay Attention to Betting Odds and Trends

Prior to placing any bet on boxing, it can be beneficial to check the betting trends surrounding the match. If there is a favoured winner, result or market, it may be worthwhile placing a bet on the opposite. This is because there is the risk that the odds are higher on one fighter than the other because of how popular it is. While trends should not be the sole basis for making your decision of what to place your bets on, they are certainly a helping hand.

Place Over/Under Bets

A popular strategy among keen boxing bettors is placing wagers on the over/under. Over/under bets are where players can bet on whether the fight will last longer or shorter than a certain number of rounds. If you have a good understanding of the boxers and their fighting styles, following this type of strategy may be for you.

Look Out for Value Bets

Value bets are a popular strategy across many sports, including boxing. Value betting involves finding odds that are higher than they should be and placing them. This is a useful strategy if you have a good understanding of the sport and the individual fighters involved. Players also need to be familiar with these kinds of odds and how they work to get the most out of playing at these best boxing betting sites.

Place In-Play Bets

If you prefer the thrill of placing live in-play bets, this is the strategy for you. It is a strategy that allows you to place more educated bets as the match is live, and you can see more of what is happening. Place bets on a variety of different outcomes as events unfold and take advantage of any changes in odds as they happen.

Betting on Live Streaming Boxing

Live stream or in-play betting at these best boxing sites is where players can place bets while streaming the event and adjust their selections accordingly as the odds change. See what is happening in the match, place your bets, and be in with the chance for extra rewards, catching some enhanced odds as and when they appear. This is becoming such a popular way to bet for keen sports and boxing fans thanks to the thrill and excitement that comes with it and, of course, the enhanced odds. Players enjoy being able to amend their bets in accordance with how the fight is going, so if the underdog is not looking likely to come out on top, or the favourite is looking likely for the knockout in an early round upset, cash out or change your current odds before its too late.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best way to bet on boxing?

By creating an account at any of the best boxing betting sites included in this article, all of the sites on our list offer great competitive odds for boxing.

Can I bet on boxing on mobile?

Yes, the best boxing sites are all compatible with mobile devices so that you can place your bets on your phone and on the go.

What is the best boxing site in Ireland?

The best boxing site available in Ireland right now is bet365; check it out today!

What betting site has the best odds?

If you are looking for a boxing betting site with some of the best betting odds, check out BetVictor.

