Bellew Boost for Irish prospect – Bomber to co-manage the ‘Dominator’

Edward Donovan [5(1)-0] can make full use of the capable mouth of Tony Bellew as well as the former cruiserweight champion of the world’s quality contacts and standing in the game moving forward.

‘The Bomber’ has become part of ‘The Dominator’s’ team and will co manage the Limerick prospect alongside former Irish champion Jonathan O’Brien.

The 23-year-old, who fights in Ireland for the first time as a pro on The Return card on April 1, had hinted at the link-up in recent weeks and officially confirmed it on social media this week.

“Big announcement to make,” said online. “I’ve Signed a Co-management deal with Jonathan OBrien & Tony Bellew.I really believe with both these guys experience in the game they can guide me where I want to go and that is to the top. I will also be teaming up training with Johno as my coach at Champions Gym Lanzarote alongside my father Martin Donovan.”

It’s a positive move for a fighter who has had somewhat of a nomadic managerial experience since starting his pro career.

The former amateur underage standout turned over with Frank Warren before teaming up with the McAlister brothers in Scotland, whom he also parted company with.

The younger brother of Top Rank starlet Paddy Donovan will now be hoping for a bit of directional stability and he should benefit from Bellew’s Matchroom and DAZN links. Not to mention he now has one of the best fight salesmen on his team in the form of the former fo the former WBC cruiserweight champion.