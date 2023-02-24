Belle of Bellator Kavanagh would return to boxing for Katie Taylor undercard slot

Sinead Kavanagh has told Eddie Hearn she would lace up her gloves again if she got a slot on the Katie Taylor undercard.

The MMA fighter goes to work at the 3Arena when she rematches Janay Harding at Bellator 291 this Saturday night and would love to make a trip back to the Docklands venue on May 20.

The 37-year-old believes Matchroom should showcase the best of Irish female talent on the Taylor – Serrano II card and is ‘well up’ for an undercard slot.

Speaking to media ahead of her clash at Bellator 291, Kavanagh, who fought Cris Cyborg a fighter Taylor has been linked with, told Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn she’s be more than willing to get back into boxing for the occasion.

She said: “Definitely – like – why not have a few more Irish girls fighting on the card, and promote Irish women boxers,

“So, yeah I’d be well up for going down that road.

“Eddie Hearn, yeah.”

‘KO’ Kavanagh was an accomplished boxer before entering the world of MMA. The Dubliner was an Irish international and won five National Elite Championships while working with Tony Davitt in Driminagh.

The SGB fighter still spars in the squared circle and often gives Olympic champion Kellie Harrington rounds, a transition back to boxing would be seamless.

There is massive competition for slots on the homecoming undercard with nigh on every active Irish fighter expressing an interest. Gary Cully is a cert and will provide chief support, if Caoimhin Agyarko can get back fit in time he should be guaranteed a slot, Dennis Hogan will fight JJ Metcalfe on the bill, Jason Quigley is expected to appear while Thomas Carty is confident of appearing. Outside of that there has been rumour of all manner of fights as it looks like Matchroom are looking to pack the bill with domestic title clashes.