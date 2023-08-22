Belfast’s Next World Champion – Frank Warren predicts quickfire success for Kristina O’Hara McCafferty

Frank Warren is confident Kristina O’Hara McCafferty will become the boxing mad city of Belfast’s first female world champion – and has backed the talented St John Bosco graduate to achieve the feat in extra quick fashion.

Queensberry signed the Commonwealth Games medal winner to a contract just over a week ago and the 27-year-old will box under their banner on TNT Sports moving forward.

Revealing his plans for the Belfast boxer, Warren says she will be moved quickly to the extent that she will soon add her name to the list of Irish world champions.

“The city of Belfast will have a new world champion in the very near future,” said promoter Warren, who also works with Anthony Cacace, Pierce O’Leary and Willo Hayden.

“We met with Kristina and, with her ambition and total conviction in her own ability, I didn’t need any persuading when it came to providing her with the backing of Queensberry.

“Kristina is a gem of a person and clearly a champion in the making when it comes to boxing and we will guide her to the top and build her profile as we go along.

“I am so looking forward to getting this journey started and I am certain that, in Raven Chapman and now Kristina, we will soon have two female world champions on our books.”

The undefeated Belfast fighter turned professional in late 2021 with Unified Promotions and it was a case of minimumweight maximum entertainment from the off.

The former amateur standout has looked very impressive every time she stepped through the ropes and produced the kind of performances that had many, including Carl Frampton, predicting big things.

Indeed, considering the Commonwealth Games silver medal winner’s talent and the smaller pool at the lower weights, have led some to suggest she is best placed to become Ireland’s first three-weight world champion.