Belfast Teen Makes History Winning English Championships

Owen McCann made boxing history in style over the weekend.

The young prospect won the England Boxing National Schools Championships to become the only schoolboy originally from Belfast to win an Irish National Schoolboy title and an English National title.

Not only that, McCann made his way to the top of the podium in such a fashion that he won the Boxer of the Tournament gong.

The teen scalped an unbeaten boxer from Repton in the prelims, before beating a two time English champion in the quarter-final, in the semi he took another 0 this time that of a London Boxing Academy fighter before outscoring the talented Tom Cash from Finchley in the decider.

McCann, who was born in England, spends his time between staying with family in London and training in Belfast. He trains at the Glean Boxing Club which is run by Irish Boxing Awards Trainer of the Year Dee Walsh.

He had hoped to compete in this years Irish Schoolboy Championships but didn’t register a change in club within the allocated time frame.

Faced with a year out and looking to get competitive action he entered the English Championships and went on to win them. It now appears an Ireland’s loss is England’s gain scenario may develop, as McCann will represent England in a Tri-Nations tournament in mid-June and the Europeans in August, if indeed, England do enter.