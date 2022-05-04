Belfast super heavy selected for Commonwealth Games after making pro back to amateur switch

Dee Sullivan’s first amateur fight since 2017 will be in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer.

The ‘Vanila Gorrilla’ becomes the third Irish fighter to dig the vest out of the draw and go back amateur after embarking on a pro career.

Sullivan turned over in May of 2019 debuting at the Ulster Hall on an MTK Fight Night. The cruiserweight outpointed Jiri Svacina over four at the historic venue but was shocked and stopped by Mateusz Kubiszyn at the Feile just a few months later.

The popular Belfast fighter made a successful return in the February of 2020 but hasn’t been seen in the ring since.

He now moves back to the amateurs and after taking part in a training camp in Italy has been selected in a 13 person Team NI for the up coming Commonwealth Games.

Sullivan has been back training with his club Emerald for some time now but missed the most recent Ulster Championships, which were won by Charlie Boyle at 92kg+.

However, he has impressed enough to be selected for what will be his second Commonwealth Games, Sullivan competed on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The 29-year-old becomes the third Irish fighter to transition back to the amateur game having traded leather in the pro ranks.

Sligo’s James Lynch made the move recently, defeating Peter Vrinceanu to be crowned Irish Defence Forces Champion. Bray’s Regan Buckley made the transition back in 2018 and went on to win European Games bronze. The Bray flyweight then retired from the game altogether before revealing he will fight bare-knuckle with BKB this month.