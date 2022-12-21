Belfast Homecoming for Anthony Cacace

Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] claims a Belfast homecoming could be next.

The IBO super featherweight world champion says ‘huge news’ is in the pipeline and that his next fight should be confirmed the other side of Christmas.

Teasing Irish fight fans further ‘The Apache’ hinted that ‘huge news’ may just be a return to the fight loving city of Belfast.

Speaking online Cacace said: “25 years in this boxing game and finally things are starting to fall into place. [I’ve] been through some bad times and some great times but I’ve always kept it going and never quit! Massive year coming up next year and some huge news coming after Christmas. Return to Belfast.”

Amazingly the last time the 33-year-old Irish and British title winner fought in Belfast was 2015, when he beat Santiago Bustos on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s successul world title defence against Chris Avalos in the Odyssey Arena.

Every fight since has been away from home but it appears Frank Warren believes now could be the time to bring him back home. If Queensberry where to promote in Belfast in would bode well for Pierce O’Leary and Willo Hayden the two other Irish fighters on their books.

Before Cacace mentioned Belfast, the rumour mill had him making the first defence of the IBO strap he won by defeating Michael Magnesi, on the undercard of Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury, which is said to be in the works for early next year.

Names like Zelfa Barrett and Alex Dilmaghani are those being mentioned alongside the Belfast talents.