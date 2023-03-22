Belfast Homecoming for Anthony Cacace

2023 definitely is the year of the homecoming.

Anthony Cacace [20(7)-1(0)] is the latest Irish fighter set to end a run of away days with a fight at home.

The Apache looks will make the first defence of his IBO super featherweight world title at the SSE Arena on May 27.

The Queensberry fighter provides chief support to Michael Conlan who will challenge Luis Lopez for the IBF featherweight title on top of the bill.

Amazingly the last time the 33-year-old Irish and British title winner fought in Belfast was 2015, when he beat Santiago Bustos on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s successful world title defence against Chris Avalos in the same venue, although it was then called the Odyssey Arena.

Every fight since has been away from home, including his British title victory and his IBO world title win. The sabbatical ends this summer as it appears Conlan Boxing will work with Queensberry for the summer card.

News Frank Warren will be involved in the second world title fight to come to Ireland in the space of seven days- Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron compete at the 3Arena on May 20 – could bode well for Pierce O’Leary and Willo Hayden, the two other Irish fighters on his books. Both will be keen to make their Irish debuts on the card.

The news also means there is a homecoming element to all the Irish spring-summer cards. Jason Quigley fights in Ireland for the first time on April 1, Dylan Moran appears in his town of Waterford for the first time on April 8, Kieran Molloy will have a similar experience in Galway on April 21 and Katie Taylor comes home on May 20.

The 34-year-old hasn’t been seen in the ring since his magnificent Michael Magnesi display in September of last year. He has been linked with some big fights since, his name being dropped beside the likes of Archie Sharp, Zelfa Barrett, Alex Dilmaghani and even Jono Carroll, although none of the aforementioned are expected to be in the away corner come May.