Beastly Beterbiev bashes Brit in Quebec

Can Bivol stop him? Plus, Inoue gets next opponent & Weeks in hot water

This article originally appeared in Steve Wellings’ Substack

Despite all of the pre-fight predictions, it was the same old story. A demise started by the shot you didn’t see coming. Ended in the same way as every other victim.

In this case, a right hand on the turn splayed Callum Smith’s senses and opened the door. Artur Beterbiev needed little encouragement to step through and finish the job he had set in motion seven rounds previously.

Beterbiev dished out a punishment beating

Headlining in the Videotron Centre, Quebec City, the crowd went into raptures as the adopted hero sacrificed another victim for their weekend pleasure. Patiently stalking his prey, the early stages were a two-legged tale.

Beterbiev wore leggings to help retain positive blood flow in the heart of the Canadian winter. Smith’s spaghetti legs bent awkwardly off to the sides as he crouched down to receive the full force of his punishment.

While Smith’s left hook was dangerous, the pace suited a man soon to turn 39. Whenever Smith unleashed his jab, he was able to create a little space and keep Beterbiev briefly guessing. The Russian used his own jab virtually as a power punch. Forcing Smith back with furious bursts that reverberated around ringside.

Round six was probably Callum’s best session – and he still lost it. Doing better than most (no mean feat against a man who had knocked out all 19 previous victims), Smith was aiming for a haymaker of a moral victory as Beterbiev closed the ring distance without argument.

After the knockdown, Beterbiev stepped in to end it with a follow-up flurry. Callum’s coach, Buddy McGirt, entered the ring to save his man from further distress.

While Eddie Hearn and a host of British compatriots really fancied Smith for the win, it was a one-sided domination. Beterbiev is so much more than a devastating destroyer. He can box patiently. He can take a flush shot, suck it up and keep on rolling forward.

Artur’s skill set is underrated. The footwork, ring generalship and judgement of distance are excellent. Only the undefeated spectre of time can stop him. No current 175-pound champion seems capable…

Or do they? The one glaring next opponent remains his national nemesis, Dmitry Bivol. Ramadan means the fight could happen around the summer. Both men are on board. Bivol reckons he’s signed his side of the agreement. Neither has ducked a challenge in the past, although a grizzly Beterbiev may take issue with that statement (see more below).

Hearn’s outrageous predictions are natural for a promoter. Tainted drug guru Victor Conte compared Eddie to the “barkers” who frequented the streets of San Francisco, luring punters into strip clubs. Eddie said Kell Brook would beat Golovkin. He’s there to sell dreams and showcase events.

Using Beterbiev’s pre-fight atypical findings in a drug sample as a cause for concern, Eddie was able to subtly nod to the troubles his own fighter, Conor Benn, has endured with the same subject. It’s all part of the boxing carnival.

As for Beterbiev, there’s nothing carnival-like about his performances unless it’s a trip into the gaudy house of horror. The man strikes fear into opponents with his presence before shaking them to the core with his fists.

Now 20-0, all 20 wins have come by KO. He holds the WBO, IBF and WBC titles. Only Bivol’s WBA remains out of his grasp for the time being. Bivol may well beat him. If so, it would require a monumental display from the fleet-footed California resident.

While Bivol appears on the surface to be keen on the clash, Beterbiev reckons the reality is entirely different.

“For the last five years, he has told everyone that he’s going to fight the next fight with me,” the unified king told an assembled press after beating up ‘Mundo’ Smith.

A confused Beterbiev continued: “He says that he already signed with me the contract. How can he say he signed the contract with me when I have another fight? It’s always like this with boxers.”

No surprises on Beterbiev-Smith Undercard

Hard-punching bundle of energy Christian Mbilli closed in on a crack at Canelo (or more likely a vacant belt once the Mexican vacates) by grinding down Australia’s Rohan Murdock.

The loser lacked the power to deter buzzsaw Mbilli and spent long stretches lying on the ropes, trying to soak up and throw back. It was futile as Murdock’s corner team compassionately left their man to fight another day, pulling him out after the sixth round. Mbilli vs. David Morrell would be a fun shootout. The Frenchman lacks refined skills but makes up for it with heart and strength.

Mbilli took his frustrations out on Murdock’s face

Jason Moloney had to withstand a cut and an extremely spirited effort from Saul Sanchez to retain his WBO bantamweight crown. The right man won, but challenger Sanchez definitely played his part in taking this one down to the wire. Despite a number of well-placed body shots from Sanchez, Moloney’s experience and added stamina down the stretch enabled him to leave Canada with the title.

Numerous opponent changes left Imam Khataev with Michal Ludwiczak, ranked 392 on BoxRec. Khataev picked up the vacant NABF light-heavyweight after blasting away the stubborn, overmatched Pole in round two. Khataev is a beast in training who now needs that little step up in class.

Boxing Round-Up

Tony Weeks is in hot water after claiming Vergil Ortiz’s victim Fredrick Lawson had suffered a medical issue that prompted the official to intervene quicker than expected. Ortiz looked good but needs more time to shake off the rust of his long layoff.

Vergil has shown a fragile mental state in the past as well. From casting reporters out of press conferences to initiating Twitter blocks, he was somewhat aggrieved at the post-Lawson boos before someone whispered they weren’t booing him. A possible crack for future opponents to exploit.

Luis Nery’s promoter Fernando Beltran says that a fight between his man and Naoya Inoue is in the works for May. Inoue is in search of credible opponents after committing his immediate future to 122 pounds. Mexican power puncher Nery fits the bill – if they let him back in to Japan after the Yamanaka debacle!

Boxing fans are always seeking the next curtain raiser. They may brace for a potential curtain drawer as Jack Catterall and Richardson Hitchins are pitched together for an IBF title eliminator. The pair are currently sorting out their differences to get it made before purse bids are called.

Media Credits: Delta Optimist, Big Fight Weekend, Boxeo de Colombia.

About Steve: Experienced boxing writer, author of 8 books and podcaster of over 500 eps. 20 years in the sport. Covered hundreds of shows for newspapers and Boxing News magazine. Chief video script writer for Motivedia channel and BN+. For enquiries: stevenwellings1982@gmail.com.