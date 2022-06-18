Battling Keane McMahon suffers defeat in New York

Keane McMahon didn’t quite manage to register a career-altering victory in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night – but did put in a stock-raising performance in New York.

Indeed, McMahon gave undefeated American Jahyea Brown a run for his money over six rounds on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr’s world light heavyweight title unification at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The Dub was competitive throughout a close fight and finished the stronger, the last round being his best as he got on top of a tiring home fighter.

As it was Brown had his hand raised after a scorecard of 60-54, 58-56, 58-56 was read out in his favour.

The result means the battling McMahon now owns a 7-3 record, while Brown improves to 11-0.