LatestNews

Battle of the Undefeateds – James McGivern secures BUI Celtic title fight

irishboxing

James McGivern [7(2)-0] has been handed the chance to win silverware for the first time in his career – and could buckle a belt around his waist before the year is out.

‘The Natural’ was confirmed as a participant of the first show to travel as far north as Donegal in 13 years this morning.

Even more exciting, the BUI have confirmed that when he goes to work on the ’Rumble In The Hills’ at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny on November 18 a title will be on the line.

The Boxing Union of Ireland have sanctioned a BUI Celtic title fight between the Jason Quigley mentored stylist and Josh Sandford.

Regardless of the hardware on offer it’s an intriguing fight, a battle of undefeated prospects, as like McGiverm the Scot comes to the ring with his duck egg intact.

The title element adds a real sense of occasion and increases the excitement around a card that hosts fights for Joe Ward, Craig O’Brien, Danny Boyle, the Walsh brothers Liam and Paddy as well as Cain Lewis.

There is also an element of third-time lucky with regard to the title for the Belfast prospect, as he twice saw BUI Celtic lightweight title fights with Tony McGlynn fall through.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Tucker qualifies as 3-Star ref

irishboxing

Tony Bellew reveals he is a massive Tommy McCarthy fan

Jonny Stapleton

National Senior Championship Results

irishboxing
x