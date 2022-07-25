Basics Of Online Betting On Boxing With Low Risk

Boxing fights attract the attention of millions of television viewers. It’s logical that reliable bookies, like https://betinia.com/ie/, consider the needs of the public and allow online betting on boxing. But to win, approach the selection of markets intelligently and not succumb to the excitement.

Professional And Amateur Boxing

It’s important for the bettor that professional fights for the title or rating battles are held after the promoters’ agreements with the federation. Roughly speaking, match dates here are fickle.

Many professionals can have two or three meetings and that’s it. There are many questions about the ratings of boxers in various professional categories. Sometimes one boxer’s rating can be inflated, and the other, on the contrary, underrated. That is the reason why the odds of the competitors aren’t always realistic.

It’s a different matter with the so-called amateurs. Here, the success of each athlete is reflected in the rating. Tournaments are held under the cup system. Drawing is carried out taking into account the rating of participants. The strong in the early stages meet with the weak. There is less pathos and pre-match performances, and more sport.

For a beginner, it’s easier to understand the balance of power in different weight classes in amateur boxing. There is a clear schedule of tournaments, and the one who wins all the fights wins. Quotes are set according to the athletes’ past achievements. And since each amateur boxer has up to a hundred confrontations during the season, it’s possible to understand his current state.

What should a bettor who enjoys online betting on boxing seriously consider? First, the current state of the fighters. This sport is rich in injuries. So, not always the previous merits and experience help the participant of the fight, who has health problems or isn’t in the best condition. In such cases, it’s better to bet on the opponent, who has no such problems.

The results of personal meetings are considered. Boxing is a contact and tough sport. The concept of “rematch” isn’t an easy sound. It happens so that in one case, a boxer misses a powerful punch and already counts the stars, seeing in front of him a cloudy silhouette of the referee, who ended the fight prematurely.

This doesn’t mean that the next time these same opponents fight will be a similar scenario. Great fighters together with the coach make the right conclusions, and already the next fight can take place in a different format.

What To Bet On In Boxing

The Winner Of The Fight

The easiest and most popular bet. Here everything is simple: the participant, whose hand was raised by the judge after the end of the fight, won. There’s no point in betting on the clear favorites because of the paltry odds.

Handicap By Points

There are more online betting options. If the fight doesn’t end early, then the winner is determined by the number of accurate punches. In amateur boxing, there used to be a system where the score was displayed directly in the broadcast. Now it doesn’t exist, it was done in the manner of professional boxing, where the outcome is known only in the finals. But you can bet on the score difference according to the results of the previous bouts.

Other Variants Of Wins

In a duel of equal opponents, it’s logical to bet on a victory of one of them on points. If the majority of face-to-face meetings ended that way, then this option will be optimal. When there is a clear favorite, the chances of seeing a knockout in the first round are great. So online betting on a win in the first minutes will be helpful.